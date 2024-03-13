Maintaining a balance between work responsibilities and personal life is essential to having both a healthy lifestyle and psychological well-being. Therefore, those contemplating the possibility of moving to another country must take labor laws into account.

In an effort to identify nations that offer the best work-life integration, an analysis was conducted of the Global Work-Life Balance Index 2023, developed by human resources technology solutions company Remote. This index evaluates several factors, including the minimum number of days of mandatory vacation per year, the percentage of guaranteed salary during illness, as stipulated by law, and the duration of paid maternity leave.

Additionally, a study was conducted using data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), focusing on work-life balance. This analysis considers the number of hours dedicated to work by employees, as well as the time people invest in leisure activities and personal care within its 22 member countries.

Which country provides 26 weeks of maternity leave and 32 days of vacation?

New Zealand tops Remote’s rankings for offering 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, complemented by a significantly high minimum wage; 32 legal days of annual leave; and a legal minimum sick pay rate of 80%.

However, beyond any specific policy, it is the overall work culture that contributes to a more relaxed work environment, according to Erin Parry, a Canadian marketing professional based in New Zealand.

Vacations are essential for hard-working citizens. Photo: Sunafil

Despite its positive aspects, New Zealand has certain areas for improvement. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), 14% of workers in New Zealand invest more than 50 hours per week in their job, a figure that exceeds the OECD average, established at 10 %.

Additionally, the time spent by New Zealanders on personal care – which includes activities such as eating and sleeping – and leisure, which includes spending time with family and friends, hobbies and watching television, is slightly lower than the OECD average, at 14. 9 hours a day.

What other country is in Remote’s rankings?

Spain is in second position in the index prepared by Remote. Its citizens benefit from factors such as the 26 days of annual leave stipulated by law.

According to information provided by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Spanish workers allocate a considerable portion of their daily work day to leisure and personal care activities, which puts their country ahead of other members of the OECD. OECD, with the exception of Italy and France. Furthermore, only 2.5% of the working population in Spain is in situations of overwork in paid jobs.