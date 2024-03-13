Peru and Canada are two distant countries in geographical terms – the first is located in South America, while the second in North America – but surprisingly they are similar in some aspects. Both have a rich cultural and natural diversity that distinguishes them. However, one of the most striking similarities between these nations is found in their national flags: both feature a vertical red stripe on the left side, accompanied by other unique colors and symbols. This coincidence in the design of the flags of Peru and Canada raises questions, mainly the question of which of these insignia was the first to obtain its official status.

Next, we will tell you more about the history of the Canadian flag and why, like the flag of our country, it carries the characteristic white and red colors.

Which came first, the flag of Canada or Peru?

The flag of Canada, commonly known as the ‘Maple Leaf’ or ‘l’Unifolié’, was officially adopted on February 15, 1965. Today, it is considered an important national symbol representing Canadian unity and identity. .

Regarding the flag of Peru, it was created by General José de San Martín and flown for the first time on July 28, 1821 in the Plaza Mayor of Lima, during the proclamation of independence. However, the liberator established a totally different design than the one we know today, as it had a diagonal image with four fields: two white and two red. In the center was a shield with a laurel wreath and a rising sun.

The first flag of Peru was designed by Argentine general José de San Martín, who also led the military campaign that led to the country’s independence. Photo: Andina

Throughout the history of Peru, the flag has undergone some modifications. In 1822, the Constituent Congress established a new flag with three vertical stripes: red, white and red. The national coat of arms was placed in the center of the white stripe. By 1950, the shield was removed from the national flag, leaving only the three vertical stripes. This is the current version of the flag of Peru that is used to date; However, the previous one is still used in the country’s institutions.

According to history, the Peruvian flag, composed of three red and white stripes and the shield, was made official 143 years before the Canadian flag, which shows that our national symbol was established first than that of Canada.

The flag of Peru is the most important national symbol of the country. Photo: Andina

What does the red color of the Canadian flag mean?

Throughout its history, Canada has used a variety of flags, from the French and British colonial ensigns to the Union Jack flag. However, the search for a distinctive Canadian flag began in the late 19th century.

The current flag was designed by George Stanley, a Canadian historian and academic. His design was based on the Royal Canadian Military Flag, which was the official flag in 1921. Stanley’s flag features a red field with a white square in the center containing a stylized 11-point red maple leaf.

The Canadian flag designed by George FG Stanley was selected from thousands of proposals submitted in a national competition in 1964. Photo: Billiken

This banner was selected after a long process of debate and public consultation. It was approved by the Canadian Parliament in 1964 and officially proclaimed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1965.

The flag of Canada is made up of two colors: white and red, colors that were proclaimed official by King George V in 1921. Both colors have historical meanings; The white represents the French royal emblem during the reign of Charles VII, while the red evokes the cross of Saint George, present on the first flag that flew in Canada.