Puglia, a foreign invasion on the tables: from Egyptian artichokes to non-EU wheat. Coldiretti’s alarm

Apulian agriculture is facing an epidemic of imports of agricultural and agri-food products from non-EU borders. According to a report by Coldiretti Puglia based on Coeweb Istat data, in 2023 the region saw a 66% increase in foreign food imports compared to the previous year, bringing the total to almost 3 billion kilograms.

Such a massive flow of foreign products directly threatens local production and inevitably also affects farmers’ incomes. But the situation is particularly serious in the wheat sector with Turkish durum wheat continuing to depress prices, making it difficult for Apulian farms to survive. Furthermore, imports of Canadian wheat, treated with the controversial glyphosate, also doubled during the year, reaching figures that endanger the domestic market.

Coldiretti Puglia has raised the alarm, signaling the urgent need to intensify controls in ports to counter this invasion of foreign products, which not only threatens the local economy, but also raises serious concerns for food and environmental safety.

According to the latest report published by EFSA in 2023 regarding pesticide residues, foreign agri-food products have a rate of more than ten times higher irregularities than those produced in Italy. While the national average of Italian products with chemical residues above the legal limits is 6.4%, this percentage drops drastically to 0.6% for samples of national origin.

But wheat is only the tip of the iceberg: imports of fruit and vegetables from abroad are also increasing, with a real invasion of Egyptian products. The cause? Facilitated commercial agreements. These products are often grown with the use of pesticides banned in the European Union, undermining not only the competitiveness of local products, but also the health of consumers. From pesticide-treated Asian rice to Chinese tomato paste, foreign food imports pose an ever-growing threat.

The list is long: Canadian lentils, also dried with glyphosate, which represent 2/3 of the total imported into our country. Then there are Egyptian oranges, the subject of notifications from the Rassf, the EU rapid alert system, due to the presence of Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide banned in the European Union since 2020; Turkish hazelnuts which are also accused by the United States Department of Labor of being grown with the exploitation of child labor;