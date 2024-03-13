This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, the NRC shows what it means. Commentaries offer the reader a point of view, a point of view, and are an “ambulance” for the news of the day.

The Dutch bike path is changing quickly. The rise of the e-bike and its fat cousin, the fat bike, has made it noticeably more crowded, confusing and dangerous. The electric bicycle, often with fat tires and often tuned, has replaced the scooter, which is no longer allowed on the bike path everywhere and for which wearing a helmet is mandatory. The mutual speed difference increases.

With consequences. The number of road deaths has risen again in recent years after decades of decline and last year even reached its highest level since 2008. The death toll from road traffic accidents has risen sharply, especially among cyclists aged 75 and over, Statistics Netherlands data shows. Surveys of city residents, such as those recently conducted in Amsterdam, show that 70 percent of residents are concerned about road safety, partly because of electric bicycles.

Bike paths must remain suitable for cycling. Cycling is a cultural asset of the Netherlands and also an important key to the necessary sustainable transition. Many Dutch cities are introducing green, car-free streets, which is beneficial for residents and biodiversity, but this development can only continue if there are enough alternatives to cars, including cycling. The lack of cycling facilities also hinders sustainable transport outside the Randstad. E-bikes could expand ridership and help (partially) solve the “transport poverty” that is a problem in more and more places.

That’s why the fat bike problem needs to be addressed more consistently and comprehensively than it currently is. There are experiments here and there that may change the situation, but the approach is still very fragmented. The first priority should be to improve compliance with the legal speed limit for assistance. This is 25 kilometers per hour, but many e-bikes and especially many fat bikes reach speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour.

In some municipalities, police have had a new tool since the beginning of this year: a special “dynamometer” to check the maximum speed of e-bikes. In six European cities, including Amsterdam, municipalities are testing a system that can remotely limit the speed of electric bicycles. This problem is still in its infancy, but it may provide a solution in the long term.

Spatial design also plays a role: wider bike paths have fewer hazards, and various cities are also experimenting with “red streets” where cars are guests and therefore more space for bikes and e-bikes. This may not be possible everywhere, but more places are worth considering.

You can expect more from sellers. The four largest Dutch fat bike makers announced on Tuesday that they would do more to prevent sales from rising, such as boycotting dealers who continue to offer the bikes. It’s a start, but manufacturers’ attitudes need to be more proactive and not just prevent “fat bike shaming.”

What about national politics? Outgoing minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure, VVD) has previously described measures such as driver’s licence, number plate and age limits as “complicated”. He puts the responsibility for whether children will ride e-bikes largely on parents. This in itself is correct, but it’s not just children who ride them, and given the growing problems, it’s questionable whether the call for personal responsibility is enough. Making Dutch bike paths accessible for cycling is a collective effort.

