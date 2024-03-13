loading…

India has the proud Tejas domestically made fighter aircraft. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – The future of India’s domestically made fighter aircraft that crashed in the western state of Rajasthan, sparked world attention. Moreover, this was the first incident since the jet was inaugurated almost eight years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pushed for local manufacturing as India seeks to shake off its reputation as one of the world’s biggest importers of defense equipment.

The light fighter jet, called Tejas, meaning fire or brilliance in Sanskrit, was inducted into the force in 2016 after a long wait in India’s efforts to modernize its largely Soviet-era fleet.

Tuesday’s crash broke the jet’s safety record since its first test flight more than two decades ago, an air force officer told Reuters.

Modi set a grand ambition last year to double the value of annual defense exports to $5 billion by 2025 from 2023 levels and his government has made diplomatic efforts to export the Tejas.

Despite this, India continues to persuade many countries to buy the fighter aircraft. One of the targets is Argentina.

On February 6, India’s ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay, Dinesh Bhatia, met with Air Force Brigadier Mayor Fernando Luis Mengo, chief of the service’s general staff, to discuss proposals “for the acquisition of Tejas fighter aircraft by Argentina and helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.”

India is a geopolitical underdog in the competition with Argentina, as they face the United States and China. Washington hopes Buenos Aires will choose second-hand F-16s, which will be provided by the Royal Danish Air Force. Beijing offered Chengdu/PAC the JF-17 Thunder, which is co-produced by China and Pakistan. HAL did not respond to Breaking Defense’s questions about the offer made to Buenos Aires, but Argentine media speculated that Buenos Aires could buy up to 18 Tejas if selected.

