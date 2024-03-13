loading…

Palestinians support flour aid sent by trucks in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Gaza, which is still the location of the war between Israel and Hamas, has caused the region to experience great suffering.

In fact, the month of Ramadan should be a peaceful and calm month for every Muslim to fast.

The holy month of Ramadan began on Monday in Gaza as the ongoing war entered its 157th day. Unfortunately, until now the expected ceasefire agreement is still difficult to achieve.

According to the Washington Post website, Israel and Hamas are still trying to reach an agreement through mediators to stop the fighting and release hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Conditions in Gaza

Reporting from Daily News Egypt, hunger has reached alarming levels throughout the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern region, coupled with major damage affecting infrastructure at the start of Ramadan.

The number of deaths due to malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip has increased to 25 people.

The Ministry of Health said more than 2,000 health workers did not eat sahur or break their fast in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza also announced that the Israeli occupation carried out 7 massacres of civilians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, causing 67 deaths and 106 injuries.

Not only that, the number of victims of Israeli aggression has increased to 31,112 deaths and 72,760 injured since then.

It was also recorded that 72% of the victims of Israeli aggression were children and women. During the war, which has been going on for five months, most of Gaza has been destroyed.