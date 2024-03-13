Haiti faces a wave of violence since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. Among the most alarming complaints that worried the international community is the alleged cannibalism by the gangs that plague the Latin American country, an issue that provokes a mixture of horror and disbelief.

During the last few hours, through social networks, a video was spread that has caused rumors of cannibalism within the Caribbean country to intensify. Although the clip could have been classified as false, its credibility was disguised by the current president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who shared it through his X account, formerly Twitter.

Situations of violence in the streets of Haiti still persist. Photo: AFP.

Although the situation in Haiti is not new, the recent rise in violence has put the international spotlight on the deep social and economic problems facing the Caribbean country. It is worth mentioning that the crisis became more evident after more than 4,500 prisoners managed to escape from the largest prison in that country in Port-au-Prince.

YOU CAN SEE: Prime Minister of Haiti resigns during wave of criminal violence

Cannibalism in Haiti, rumors or reality?

Reports of cannibalism in Haiti emerge as part of a broader narrative of terror and violence perpetrated by gangs. The alleged images of cannibalism, spread by Nayib Bukele, do not belong to the crisis of violence that is currently plaguing Haiti. Infodemia confirmed that the video has been circulating on the internet since 2021, after being shared on YouTube on the Altanto TV channel.

Although there is no reliable evidence to indicate that cannibalism exists within Haiti, this rumor gained strength in accusations that involve the Caribbean country with occultism, witchcraft and all types of rituals. Another reason why this theory gained strength was because of the accusations involving gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier with this macabre issue.

According to what was described in the US Treasury Department report during the Donald Trump government, among the activities carried out by ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier were “taking victims, including children, from their homes to burn them, dismember them and feed them.” to the animals”. However, international authorities are working to verify claims of cannibalism in Haiti.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, a Haitian criminal mentioned in alleged cannibalism shared by Bukele?

Who is Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier?

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, a former police officer, leads the feared group G9 Family and Allies, a federation of armed gangs. He is accused of perpetrating massacres and being one of the main promoters of violence in Port-au-Prince, his figure is paradoxical. However, Chérizier defends his role as a “revolutionary” against corruption and inequality.