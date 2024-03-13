The Housing Support Program represents an initiative of the Federal Government of Mexico aimed at providing subsidies to households in poverty, in order to facilitate the construction, expansion or improvement of their homes.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Welfare, throughout its implementation period, the social program has made it possible to deliver a total of 225,608 supports.

For the year 2024, it was established that the Housing for Wellbeing program will have a budget of 2,500 million pesos, allocated to the delivery of 71,428 supports. It is worth reiterating that the Housing Support program is aimed especially at those people who live in the municipalities with the highest Social Reclusion Index (IRS).

What are the states that participate in the Wellbeing Housing program?

The states selected to be part of the program were evaluated by the National Evaluation Council (CONEVAL), who was in charge of classifying their municipalities as having high or very high social backwardness.

By 2024, the program plans to support around 201 municipalities. However, the Welfare Secretariat has not announced the complete list of those on whom the delivery of support from the social program will focus.

Regarding the states that host the municipalities participating in the Housing for Wellbeing 2024 social program, the authorities indicated that they include the following:

To find out if your municipality is among those that are part of the program that grants from 35 thousand to 90 thousand pesos, it is important that you go to one of the offices of the Secretary of Welfare that is closest to your home.

