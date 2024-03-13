Italy weather forecast

Situation. According to forecasters, the depression zone responsible for the instability in the first days of the week will develop eastward in the coming days, heading towards the Balkan Peninsula. Thus, the weather is destined to stabilize and clean spaces will become more and more protagonists, which will also contribute to an increase in temperatures that will reach spring values. However, the stability of the atmosphere will be undermined by certain variables that will disturb the Sun from time to time.

The weather is Wednesday. North: sunny day, except for thicker snow in the Alps and light snowfall in the morning above 1000 meters. Stationary temperatures, maximum between 14 and 18.

Center: Large patches of clear skies in the morning; In the afternoon, clouds predominate inland and are accompanied by light showers. Temperatures rise, maximum between 13 and 17.

South: Latest instability in the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, but thunderstorms possible in the interior and Apennines this afternoon. Temperatures rise, maximum between 13 and 17.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

WEDNESDAY: An area of ​​high pressure will move across the region, bringing stable and sunny skies except for some scattered clouds in the afternoon. In particular, the northern coasts, southern coasts, and northern plains experience mostly partly to partly cloudy skies, except for greater variability during the central hours of the day; Mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies over the capital throughout the day; The southern Plains will experience partly cloudy skies to begin with, but some cloudy skies with some light rain during the central hours of the day. It gets lighter in the evening; in the sub-Apennines, scattered clouds alternating with sunny days during the day; In the Apennines, gradually increasing cloudiness and light rain in the afternoon. It gets brighter in the evening. Light winds from the northeast quadrants move into the northwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 1900 meters. Great excitement.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

THE WEATHER IS GRADUALLY IMPROVING BUT STILL WITH VARIABILITY AND RESIDUAL LOCAL INSTABILITY. Weather conditions will gradually improve over the next few days, although some variability will remain even with localized instability in inland areas where residual rainfall or localized scattered and irregular showers cannot be ruled out, most likely during the daytime hours near the topography. A true anticyclonic pause could affect the Mediterranean by next weekend, but details remain to be confirmed. Temperatures will be around the seasonal average through Friday, then likely to rise to values ​​that are again above the seasonal average by next week.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.

Font: 3B Meteo