The weather in Monterrey for this Wednesday, March 13, determines that there will be clear skies with 31 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 20 degrees.
As announced, the weather presents a 33% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 22%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Thursday, March 14, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 21
Friday, March 15, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 34 and minimum temperature of 23
Saturday March 16, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 22
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 21
Monday March 18, 2024: Moderate rain, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 18
Tuesday March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 20 and low temperature of 18
Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 21 and minimum temperature of 16
