The weather in Mexico City for this Wednesday, March 13, reports that there will be some clouds with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 11%.

As established, the climate presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will go at a speed of 6 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Thursday March 14, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 13

Friday, March 15, 2024: Patchy clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12

Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13

Sunday, March 17, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 13

Monday, March 18, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 13

Tuesday March 19, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 13

Wednesday March 20, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 13

