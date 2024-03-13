The weather in Cancun for this Wednesday, March 13, reports that it will be with scattered clouds with 32 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees.
As reported, the weather presents a 4% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 46%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Thursday, March 14, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 24
Friday, March 15, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 32 and minimum temperature of 24
Saturday March 16, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 23
Sunday, March 17, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 23
Monday, March 18, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 34 and low temperature of 23
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 23
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: scattered clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 23
