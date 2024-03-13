Volkswagen presented the ID.3 GTX as a world premiere, the sportiest and most extreme version of the ID.3 with an electric motor that reaches up to 326 HP of maximum power. The ID.3 GTX is available in two performance variants, both with rear-wheel drive: the base model delivers 210 kW (286 hp), while the Performance version, called ID.3 GTX Performance, offers a higher output of 240 kW (326 CV). The 79 kWh (net) battery is positioned in the sandwich floor, in the center of the vehicle, ensuring a low and sporty center of gravity, as well as optimal axle load distribution.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX, features

The ID.3 GTX is equipped with the APP550 permanent magnet (PSM) synchronous motor, which develops a maximum torque of 545 Nm in both power levels. This exceeds the driving force of the most powerful Volkswagen V6 turbo engines.

Performance is impressive, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 or 6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h for the GTX and 200 km/h for the GTX Performance.

Combined with the 79 kWh (net) battery, the ID.3 GTX’s combined WLTP range is estimated to be around 600 km.

The battery of the ID.3 GTX can be recharged from 10 to 80% in approximately 26 minutes, at direct current fast charging stations up to 175 kW.

The new ID.3 GTX stands out from other models in the series with its customized exterior design. The specific front bumper features a new black air intake with a diamond design, along with LED daytime running lights that resemble an arrowhead.

The black body elements have a high-gloss finish, including the redesigned side skirts and the new lower rear section with diffuser. The standard 20-inch “Skagen” alloy wheels feature black inner surfaces and bright, clear outer surfaces, while there is an option for all-black wheels.

Numerous GTX-specific features personalize the ID.3’s interior. The standard sports seats feature red decorative stitching and perforated GTX lettering on the front backrests, while customized ergoActive seats in GTX design are available as an option. The multifunction sports steering wheel also features red stitching, a red application on the lower fastener and the integrated GTX lettering in chrome.

The cockpit features a different surface, while the infotainment system has been redesigned with a larger touchscreen (diagonal: 32.8 cm/12.9 inches) and a new menu structure. The gear lever was detached from the “Digital Cockpit” housing and designed separately as a lever on the steering column.

On board you can interact with the new IDA voice assistant, which allows you to manage many vehicle functions and answers questions on a wide range of topics, accessing online databases such as Wikipedia and integrating the ChatGPT function. Also new is a wellness app that uses pre-configured programs to adjust various vehicle functions to improve well-being while driving or charging.

Prezzo

The price of the ID.3 GTX has not been communicated but we can assume a cost of over 50,000 euros.

