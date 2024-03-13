Pesticides in Val Venosta, a study reveals their presence also in protected areas

Research recently published in Nature, conducted jointly by the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau in Germany and the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, has shed new light on the use of pesticides in Val Venosta. The study, which follows complaints from the independent Munich Environment Institute (Umweltinstitut) in 2023, revealed a worrying reality about pesticide pollution in one of Europe’s most important agricultural areas.

The survey covered 11 areas extending from the valley base to the mountain peaks, including 97 commonly used pesticides (CUPs). The samples were taken at 53 sites in the valley, known to be the main intensive apple growing area in Europe, with more than 7,000 growers producing 10% of Europe’s apples. The results revealed the presence of 27 different pesticides in apple orchards, including insecticides, fungicides and herbicides.

Cup pollution tends to decrease with altitude, but residues have also been found in protected areas such as the Stelvio National Park and the Gruppo di Tessa Natural Park. Furthermore, the meteorological conditions of the Val Venosta, with seasonal winds and thermal currents, favor the air transport of pesticides throughout the valley, contaminating the territory up to the mountain peaks.

The highest number of Cups was detected in the meadows of the valley bottom near the apple orchards, with 12 pesticides in the soil and 13 in the vegetation. Of particular concern are residue mixtures, present in 26% of soil samples and 98% of vegetation samples. These pesticide “cocktails” represent an ecological and potentially harmful threat to human health, with negative effects already evident on living organisms.

The study assessed pesticide exposure in critical habitats for insects, such as soil (where many insects dig their nests) and vegetation (habitat and food source for herbivorous insects). It is also important to note that the areas with the highest density of butterflies are also those with the least Cup remnants, suggesting a direct impact on the ecosystem.

The intensive cultivation of apples has made Val Venosta an important economic region, with an annual production of around 935 thousand tonnes of apples and a turnover of 483 million euros. However, this model has led to an over-reliance on pesticides, compromising biodiversity and environmental health.

The debate on the presence of pesticides in Val Venosta has been the subject of social and political tensions. In 2014, a plebiscite in Malles approved a ban on the use of pesticides, but a decision by the Council of State this year annulled that ordinance, reopening the way to the use of pesticides.