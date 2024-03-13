Flu vaccination in children was the theme at the center of the meeting promoted by AstraZeneca at the MoMeC (Montecitorio Meeting Centre) in Rome dedicated to the importance of prevention in children. Divided into two in-depth sessions, the talk show addressed influenza epidemiology and related preventive policies from a national and regional perspective. The significant impact of influenza on public health should not be underestimated, with particular emphasis on the high risk for children under 6 years of age of developing serious illnesses requiring hospitalization.