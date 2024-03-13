Not only is Kamala Harris “without a doubt ready” to become president of the United States, she said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Anyone who sees her at work “is fully aware of my leadership abilities.” Her statements highlight two vulnerabilities for the American vice president: Many voters doubt Harris’ abilities, and she is so invisible in her current role that her leadership skills are accessible only to a limited audience. Now that President Joe Biden (81) has enough delegates to officially become the Democratic presidential nominee in the November election, much attention is focused on Harris (59). It goes without saying that she is his partner again. As the first woman of Jamaican-Indian descent to serve as vice president, she is in any case more in the spotlight than many of her predecessors. Since taking office, she has been a target of right-wing media. The suggestion that she owes her job solely to her skin color and gender is never far away. In part because Biden explicitly promised a woman to be No. 2 in the 2020 primaries, she has been accused of being a token: chosen for the diversity she brings rather than the qualities she possesses. Harris previously served as a senator and attorney general of California. Read also: With Harris as Vice President, a Diverse America Demands a Seat at the Table

The main reason Harris is receiving increased scrutiny is Biden’s age. If he is re-elected, he will be 86 years old when his second term ends. The risk that his health will prevent him from remaining president until January 2029 is simply greater than with a younger candidate. This makes it possible that for the first time since Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, the vice president will be elevated to the most powerful man in the world.

Horror

Republicans are using Harris as a bogeyman in their campaign. According to them, those who vote for Biden are actually choosing her. Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the Republican race a week ago, has not expressed support for Donald Trump, but has repeatedly stressed: “I don’t want a Kamala Harris president.”

By doing so, Republicans are latching onto Harris’ bad reputation and reinforcing it. She is slightly less popular than the historically unpopular Biden. Many Americans have little idea who she is or what she does. If there is an opinion about her, it is usually negative.

With the exception of Dick Cheney, who was considered more decisive than George W. Bush, vice presidents have always been accused of being invisible. It is a thankless position with no clearly defined tasks, in the service and shadow of the president. Although Harris has an important role as chairman of the Senate and a decisive vote there.

The political issues she was initially assigned, without any diplomatic experience, made success unlikely: the situation on the southern border and relations with Central American countries. She had difficult media appearances, and discontent among her staff leaked out. In a book about the first two years of Biden’s presidency, author Franklin Foer notes that Harris seemed paralyzed by “understandable uncertainty.” She barely knew Biden, whom she ran against for the Democratic nomination in 2020. Moreover, she did not want to focus on “target politics” and was afraid that her mistakes and failures would be perceived as the mistakes and failures of black women in general.

Respect

The White House and campaign team are now working hard to improve her reputation. Harris has been busy campaigning in recent weeks, particularly on the issue of abortion. She has also regularly been critical of human suffering in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire, which Biden has not allowed. It is used to motivate women, youth and minorities to vote. She is also in discussions with prominent party members and donors about the re-election campaign.

