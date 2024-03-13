The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) yesterday reached the necessary number of delegates to mathematically declare themselves their parties’ candidates for the White House.

Although they will have to wait for their party conventions to be officially named, both will compete in the November elections to occupy the White House.

With this scenario, the competition begins. Biden issued a statement in which he thanked voters for their support and said the threat posed by former President Trump “is greater than ever.”

He stated that the Republican promotes “a campaign of hate, revenge and retaliation” that affects democracy.

For his part, Trump released a video on social media in which he described election day as “a great day of victory.”

“But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in history. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes called corrupt Biden, and he must be defeated,” the businessman also stressed.

Trump is currently facing four trials and 91 criminal charges, while Biden will have to deal with health issues related to his age: at 81 years old, he is the oldest president of the United States.

Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination

Former Republican President Donald Trump mathematically became his party’s candidate for the White House for the November elections by winning the primaries in Washington, according to projections by NBC and CNN.

Trump thus surpassed the threshold of 1,215 delegates he needed to secure the Republican presidential nomination, although the result will not be official until the party’s national convention, which will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The main US television networks in charge of projecting the election results announced Trump’s victory just 10 minutes after the polling stations closed in the State of Washington at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The speed of these projections reflects the forcefulness of Trump’s victory, according to the count data.

With 76% of the votes counted in Washington, Trump obtained a resounding 73.9% support, far surpassing the former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who announced last week that she was retiring and yesterday obtained 22%. support.

Trump’s remarkable sweep of nearly every state primary to date led him to secure the nomination long before most candidates in previous campaigns.

Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, although he launched a new attack against the president’s age.

“I assume he’s going to be the nominee,” Trump said of Biden on CNBC. “I am your only opponent apart from life, life itself.”

Trump also addressed a message to his followers, emphasizing the importance of the November elections: “This vote is going to be the most important vote you have ever cast.”

After winning the Republican nomination, Trump hopes to overcome the lawsuits against him. AP They accuse China of having used TikTok to influence the elections

The US intelligence community accused the Chinese government of having used the social network TikTok to influence the 2022 midterm elections and warned that Beijing could try to interfere in this year’s elections due to its desire to “widen the divisions of the American society.

This appears in a report delivered to Congress by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which coordinates the 18 intelligence agencies of the United States.

According to the report, the Chinese government used accounts from the Chinese application TikTok to harm candidates from both the Democratic and Republican Parties during the 2022 elections, in which the Democrats did better than expected by retaining the Senate and lose the Lower House by a few seats.

With an eye to the future, he warns that the Chinese Executive could try to influence the November elections, in which, in addition to renewing the Lower House and a third of the Senate, the Democratic president, Joe Biden, will once again face former Republican president Donald Trump.

“China may attempt to influence the 2024 US elections at some level due to its desire to harm those critical of China and widen divisions in US society,” the document reads.

Biden also gets his place on the ballot

United States President Joe Biden secured the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last night with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi, overcoming concerns about his leadership within his own party, as the 2024 presidential race shapes up as a revenge that many voters do not want.

Overall, yesterday marked a moment of crystallization for a nation that is not comfortable with its options in 2024.

There is no longer any doubt that the fall general election will be a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents. And that rematch – the first between two American presidents since 1912 – is almost certain to deepen the nation’s deep political and cultural divisions in the eight months ahead.

Biden thanks voters for their support

Joe Biden thanked voters for their support to be the Democratic candidate in the November elections, “at a time when the threat posed by Trump is greater than ever.”

“We face a sobering reality: freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. “Donald Trump (2017-2021) is carrying out a campaign of hate, revenge and retaliation that threatens the values ​​that represent us as a nation,” he said in a statement sent by his campaign.

“He seeks to bury the truth about January 6, promising to forgive the insurrectionists who put a dagger in the throat of American democracy,” he added in reference to the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, which occurred while his victory in the elections was being certified. November 2020 elections.

