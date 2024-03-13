President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured their parties’ presidential nominations on Tuesday with decisive victories in a series of primaries, looming over a rematch at the polls that many voters do not want.

The outcome of the races in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state was never in doubt. Neither Biden of the Democratic Party nor Trump of the Republican Party faced much opposition. But their victories gave each of them the number of delegates they needed to claim their party’s nomination at the mid-year national conventions.

Without even reaching the halfway point of the presidential primary calendar, Tuesday marked a moment of crystallization for a nation uneasy about its options in 2024.

There is no longer any doubt that the fall elections will offer a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history, while Trump, 77, is accused in four criminal cases. His rematch, the first between two US presidents since 1912, will almost certainly deepen the country’s deep political and cultural divisions in the eight months of campaigning ahead.

