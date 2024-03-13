Pier Carlo Padoan and Andrea Orcel

Unicredit reviews salaries: just under 10 million for Orcel

Unicredit has revised its remuneration scheme for its executives, in line with the requests of the EBA and the ECB, maintaining stable the compensation levels approved by the shareholders’ meeting a year ago. According to what was reported in the financial statements published yesterday on the bank’s website, CEO Andrea Orcel achieved all objectives in 2023 and received a remuneration of 9.95 million euros, of which 3.25 million were fixed and the rest as bonus and variable share in shares (in 2022 the CEO had earned 7.5 million). This was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. The total bonuses for the bank’s 830 top managers, including CEO Orcel, amount to approximately 128 million, with an average of 155 thousand euros per manager, an increase of 12% compared to 2022. The changes announced by the bank were decided by the board of directors after the ECB raised doubts about the compliance of the methodology for calculating the share price for the variable part of executives’ salary.

In a letter to shareholders, the chairman of the Compensation Committee, Jeffrey Hedberg, explained that the bank’s board of directors felt it was right to fairly compensate the management team “for their excellent performance relative to the market”. The new methodology provides that the conversion price of the shares is not adjusted for dividends. Unicredit compensated in shares one third of the loss in value of the remuneration plans. The bank has also launched a new shared ownership plan, U-Share, for all employees, up to a maximum of 125 million. According to the assembly documents, the program will be launched between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, it will be voluntary and the bank will contribute 50 million, offering a 20% discount on the share value upon purchase and a bonus if the The investment will be maintained for 36 months.