In 2022, 4.9 million children worldwide died before their fifth birthday, half of them newborns. This is the lowest mortality rate among the youngest children ever recorded since researchers began collecting data. That’s clear from a study released Tuesday by children’s aid organization UNICEF. By the turn of the century, the number of deaths of children under five had dropped by more than half. A decrease was also observed in previous years.

Researchers say the main reason for the decline is investment in health care in low- and middle-income countries, where there is greater access to vaccinations, breastfeeding support, maternal health care and treatment for diseases such as pneumonia and malaria. UNICEF cites Cambodia, Malawi, Mongolia and Rwanda as examples, where child mortality has fallen by three-quarters since 2000.

However, in 2022, in addition to the 4.9 million children under five, another 2.1 million young people aged five to twenty-four died. Most of these deaths occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The study once again shows that children’s chances of survival largely depend on where they are born. In the southern Sahara, the likelihood of a newborn baby dying is eighteen times higher than in Australia.

Conflict zones

UNICEF has recorded 57 percent of under-five deaths in sub-Saharan Africa, while the area accounts for 30 percent of the world’s newborns. Beyond poverty and access to health care, being born in a country at war also affects children’s chances of survival. The spokesperson explains that children are three times more likely to die in conflict zones.

The researchers don’t make any predictions in the report for years after 2022, but the wars in Gaza and Sudan could have an impact on death rates. More than 15 percent of children in the northern Gaza Strip suffer from acute malnutrition, increasing the risk of medical complications and death.

Children born in war-torn Sudan also have a relatively lower chance of survival, with only 40 percent of the population in the country’s south having access to health care. There is also a major famine. In addition to children, the life expectancy of mothers in the south of the country is low: in the country, for every 100 thousand live births, there are 789 mothers who die.

