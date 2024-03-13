The Person Search Commission of the State of Morelos reported that the two tax agents reported missing since the weekend who were part of the investigation of the 43 students who disappeared from Ayotzinapa in 2014 were located this Tuesday safe and sound.

These are the experts Suay Kassandra Domínguez and Enrique Linares, who were found alive and are under the protection of elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, which is transferring them to Mexico City, a federal agent told the AP agency that He spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to testify on the case.

However, until now, authorities have not specified where the officials were found, although local media reported that it was in Guerrero, which borders Morelos, where they disappeared.

Domínguez and Linares were reported missing by the Persons Search Commission of the central state of Morelos, which deactivated their search file on Tuesday.

The prosecutors of Morelos and Guerrero have not reported the location so far.

Earlier, the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the disappearance and detailed that the two officials participating in the investigation of the case of the 43 students missing since 2014.

López Obrador ruled out that the incident could affect the process to clarify the disappearance of the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School in September 2014 in the city of Iguala, also in the state of Guerrero. He indicated that he hopes that what happened with the two agents is not related to the people who do not want the young people to be located.

During his morning conference, the president also reported the escape of a police officer suspected of being responsible for the recent death of a young man, a student at that Ayotzinapa school, which sparked violent protests in the city of Chilpancingo, in the south of the country, on Tuesday. that left at least four security forces personnel injured and 11 vehicles burned in front of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ayotzinapa case has been involved in controversy in recent days after the violent protest carried out last Wednesday by a group of protesters who broke down a door of the government palace to demand that the authorities speed up the investigations and that the president receive a the parents of the 43 students.

In recent months, relatives and their lawyers have accused the López Obrador government of not having made progress in the investigation despite the fact that it promised at the beginning of its six-year term, in 2018, that the young people would be located and the facts would be clarified. .

Almost nine and a half years later, neither the motive for the crime nor the fate of the students is clear, although charred remains of three of the young people were found and it is presumed that they were all murdered by members of a local cartel that trafficked heroin and that acted . colluded with security forces and local, state and federal authorities, including the military.

A day after the incident at the presidential palace, a student from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero, was killed by police, sparking protests in that state.

Amid the tensions generated by the death of the young man, López Obrador reported on Tuesday that a police officer who was being investigated for the death of the student escaped on Monday from the place where he was detained under administrative arrest.

The president said that the police search has already begun and that a thorough investigation is being carried out to determine those responsible for the escape.

