“Haven’t we lived here peacefully for over eighty years?” Presenter Hans van der Steeg’s voice-over sounded over sunny images of Dutch canals. He walked through the city past unsuspecting cyclists, thinking about the wake-up call that NATO Director General Rob Bauer had made to citizens during a press conference in mid-January: make sure you have everything you need at home: water, a radio, a battery. flashlight – in case a war suddenly breaks out.

Van der Steeg found it hard to believe that these preparations were really necessary here in the safety of the Netherlands, and yet he did not like the call. As the view of the canals gave way to images of the underground nuclear bunker at Rijswijk, Van der Steeg announced the issue of the week: “Is preparing for a possible war an absolute necessity or pure fearmongering?”

The creators of This is the Issue (EO) have found yet another problem that promises a less-than-relaxing Tuesday evening. Other channels did not bring relief: on Sophie & Jeroen (BNNVARA), writer and Russia expert Jelle Brandt Corsius spoke about his trips to the Ukrainian front; on Op1 (EO), former army commander Mart de Kruif joined in discussing the latest events around. Russian militias are discussed, and in We’re All Gonna Die (PowNed), Valerio Zeno, for the sixth week in a row, proposes a way that humanity could come to a terrible end (why doesn’t anyone stop that man?).

With our feet dangling, let’s return to “That’s the Problem,” because suddenly a lesson in doomsday preparation doesn’t seem like an unnecessary luxury. But after the first frightening scenes in the Rijswijk bunker, which was built during the Cold War in preparation for a Russian attack, the episode took an unexpected turn: no one interviewed, from survival experts to professors, seemed to take a truly grim view of the situation. of things .

Probability calculation

For example, Van der Steeg bought a well-stocked survival backpack at a prep store for two hundred euros (“Let those Russians come!”), but was told by crisis protection teacher Menno van Duin that he would probably never need the item. . Van Duin reinforced this point with a very clear example of probability calculation. “Statistically speaking, it’s extremely unlikely that something will happen that will make you suddenly think: God, it’s so useful that I have this bag,” the lecturer said. Music to the ears for spectators who don’t have a backpack and would rather spend those two hundred euros elsewhere.

For example, emergency supplies, although you’ll still have a lot of money left over – unless you’re as careful about it as survivalist Anneke Blom, who has a huge pantry at home (her husband renamed it the “prep bunker”) packages, almond milk, chocolate sprinkles, soup and… “I immediately noticed this bottle of champagne,” Van der Steeg said. – When will you uncork it? “I think it’s good that you feel guilty when something happens,” Blom suggested. “That you can eat, drink and do what makes you happy.”

After the unexpected buoyancy of this episode, it seemed reasonable for the viewer to take the official emergency kit list and do a little inventory: what was already in the house? Not so much, as it turned out. The results were particularly poor in the “food products with a long shelf life” category. Two cans of chickpeas and one box of chocolates. There was no bottled water either. Two club mates and – really – a bottle of champagne. At least the guilty pleasures were okay.

Share Write to the editor