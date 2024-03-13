USA, Trump wants to sell his Truth social network to Elon Musk

Donald Trump asked Elon Musk if he wants to buy Truth Social, the social media that the former president created when he was banned, following the assault on Congress, from all the main platforms, starting with Twitter, now become X in the hands of Tesla’s founder. This is what the Washington Post reveals, citing sources informed about the talks between the two which took place last summer.

Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 for 44 billion dollars, would not have shown interest in the offer to acquire Trump’s social media, which in fact never became very popular and which at the time of the conversation was involved in a complicated casting process. When asked by the Post about his talks with Trump on Truth Social, Musk simply replied that he had “never been to Mar-a-Lago”.

The conversation, which until now had not been revealed, shows how Trump and the high-tech billionaire, who in recent years has become a voice and a point of reference for the conservative movement, are in contact more than is known. With Trump advisors admitting that the two have discussed both business and politics on other occasions. The news comes after Trump confirmed that he met Musk in Palm Beach earlier this month, as the New York Times revealed in recent days, underlining that the meeting – which was also attended by high-level Republican financiers – was occurred at a time when the former president is persistently seeking campaign contributions.

After the Times news, Musk, the second richest man in the world, specified that he was not donating “to either presidential campaign.” Words that clash with the growing ideological harmony with Trump, highlighted by recent posts in which he accused the Biden administration of encouraging the entry of migrants “to import voters and create a threat to national security” with “uncontrolled” flows .

Even after being readmitted to X and the other social networks, Trump continued to use only Truth Social to maintain its financial value, continuing to promote it in an attempt to acquire new users. According to the sources cited by the Post, Trump would ask all his guests at Mar-a-Lago if they have an account on Truth Social, explaining that it is the social media “of the moment”, having exclusive access to his comments. In April 2023, in declarations submitted for his candidacy, Trump wrote that 90% of the shares he owned in Trump Media, the company that owns Truth Social, were worth between $5 million and $25 million.

Three months later a merger was announced with Digital World Acquisition, which had made an offer of 18 million dollars and had to wait for months for the SEC’s approval. Once it arrived, this green light opened up the possibility that Trump Media become a public company, with a potential value of billions of dollars. And therefore a financial lifesaver for Trump who must pay around half a billion dollars in compensation, fines and legal fees. To arrive at a possible sale of the shares, Trump must still wait six months after the approval of the merger by the other shareholders, expected this month.