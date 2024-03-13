Tragedy in hospital, pregnant woman dies in the night in front of the closed emergency room: what happened

A heartbreaking episode occurred last night in the Montecchio area. Unfortunately, a woman in her second month of pregnancy, after experiencing an illness in her home, lost her life while she was outside the Franchini emergency room.

The local health authority itself therefore decided to launch an investigation to understand what happened, but above all whether this affair could have ended in a different way. There are also many aspects to clarify.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred during the night between Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th March. Precisely in the Franchini hospital, which is located in the municipality of Montecchio, which is located in the province of Reggio Emilia. The girl of Indian origins, she was pregnant in the second month of pregnancy and until that moment for them, everything seemed to be normal.

When suddenly, around 1 am, he fell ill. The husband quickly realized that the situation was very serious. For this reason he asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers. However, it was while waiting at home that the woman lost consciousness. So the man, instead of waiting for her, decided to take her in her car to the Franchini hospital.

The death of the pregnant woman after transport to hospital

CREDIT: HOW TO TRAVEL

Once here, however, the man found the emergency room door closed. From what they say he tried to knock several times, with the hope that someone could help him. At a certain point one of the operators saw them and promptly alerted the Orange Cross operators.

The latter tried to revive her for a long time. The doctors also arrived with them on board the medical vehicle from Reggio, but despite their desperate resuscitation efforts, they were unable to do anything for the woman. Unfortunately for her there was nothing left to do, other than confirm her death.

The Carabinieri are also investigating the matter, trying to understand what happened and whether this drama could have been avoided. There will be new updates on what happened shortly.