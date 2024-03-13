Tomorrow Thursday 14 March, at 4 pm, the documentary film: “The story of Peppino Fumagalli. Candy, businesses, family”. The work, signed and directed by director Massimiliano Finazzer Flory, presented last year at the Venice Film Festival where it met with great success, tells the story of Candy, the household appliances company based in Brugherio which was the first to produce washing machines in Italy. A multi-voiced work that tells a successful entrepreneurial and personal story capable of giving emotions and motivation.

The evolution of Candy, which from a small workshop in Brianza has become a global holding with thousands of employees, will be discussed on the sidelines of the screening: Antonello Garzoni, Rector of Lum, Beppe Fumagalli, former CEO of Candy, Sergio Fontana, president of Confindustria Puglia, Massimiliano Finazzer Flory, director and Gianna Elisa Berlingerio, director of the Department of Economic Development of the Puglia Region.