Don’t expect high production volumes from the BMW M3 CS Touring.

What more do you need from the BMW M3 Touring? 510 hp, all-wheel drive, excellent driving performance. For those looking for excellence, BMW will soon offer the M3 CS Touring. The recipe has already been applied to the sedan and will soon find its way to the station wagon.

This seems a little stupid. The ingredients for the M3 CS are a rougher chassis, more horsepower, more carbon and less weight. Applying this recipe to a family car is a pretty radical approach. For BMW M it doesn’t matter because the M3 CS Touring is just coming.

BMW also understands that not everyone is interested in this more extreme package for a family car. The largest Touring is planned for next year, and according to BMWBlog, production is limited to 1,800-1,900 units. This may not sound like much, but for this type of car it is still a lot. Once again, with the release of the hardcore Touring, the German car manufacturer is targeting a small circle of market participants.

BMW M3 CS Touring in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, where new prices for good cars are no longer fun to buy, the BMW M3 CS Touring is not expected to be an offer. Go figure it out. The BMW M3 Touring starts at €153,184. The CS sedan was approaching the two-ton mark. The same awaits Touring. 200,000 euros for a very fast BMW Touring. This is a guide price, I could be wrong. But I do not think so. And hey, the Audi RS6 GT is approaching three tons these days too. So on that note…

Characteristics

It won’t be a car: the BMW M3 CS Touring will have 550 hp, is expected to weigh around 20 kg less and, with a rougher chassis, will be an even sharper gun than before. The real next step, because in essence the G8X platform is already a guarantee of a smile on your face when turning.

We’ll have to wait another year for this extreme Touring version. Anyone interested will have to act quickly given limited production.

