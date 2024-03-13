The US House approves the law to ban TikTok in the US

The USA and China are increasingly at loggerheads, and not only on the political front, because now the well-known ballet and music app, Tiktok, has also been involved, the use of which will be strictly prohibited in the United States.

325 votes in favor and 65 against. The US House has approved by a large majority the law that could lead to a ban on TikTok. Now the measure, which President Joe Biden has already said he intends to sign, passes to the Senate.

The ‘Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act’, i.e. the law to protect Americans from apps controlled by foreign adversaries, if approved will require the Chinese company ByteDance, which controls the social media, to sell within five months of its entry into force . Otherwise, TikTok would be banned from American app stores and servers, with the possibility of paving the way for presidential intervention if other apps fell under the control of a country considered an adversary of the United States.

Joe Biden’s announcement, in the middle of the election campaign, that he intended to sign the law pushed Donald Trump, who when he was in the White House had even signed an executive order in which he declared that TikTok threatened “national security, foreign policy and the US economy”, to dramatically change his mind on the Chinese-run social media.

In an interview in recent days with CNBC, the former president, while stating that he continues to consider TikTok a threat to national security, explained why banning it would be a bad idea: “If you ban TikTok, Facebook and its others, but above all Facebook, will benefit from it. And I believe that Facebook is very dishonest, it is very negative for our country, especially when it comes to elections.”

And Trump did not hesitate to use the epithet “enemy of the people” for Mark Zuckerberg’s social media, which he used in a disturbing way when he was in the White House towards the media. “I don’t want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to be favored”, he thundered again on Truth Social. Furthermore, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung explained that the former president, while maintaining suspicions about the company that owns TikTok, respects its millions of users.

“President Trump believes that Congress must take action to protect the security and privacy of American users of all social media platforms,” he added, in a message that now puts Republicans loyal to Trump in difficulty who for years they have been asking for the app to be banned, expressing extreme concern – as the tycoon did not long ago – for the possibility that the Chinese authorities control ByteDance and through it have access to the personal data of American citizens. Or they pass on spreading propaganda and disinformation.

In addition to the desire not to favor Meta, or not to antagonize a crucial segment of the youth electorate, Trump’s turn on TikTok could have another motivation, linked to the lobbying activity of Jeff Yass, a billionaire Republican financier with ties to the Trump’s entourage, which owns 15% of ByteDance, i.e. 40 billion of the company’s entire value estimated at 268 billion. In the interview with CNBC, Trump admitted that he had recently met Yass – who in the past was anti-Trump – but said he had “never mentioned TikTok”.

However, it is striking that the Club for Growth, a conservative organization of which Yass is the main financier, has hired Kellyanne Conway, who was one of Trump’s main advisors in the White House, as a lobbyist to defend TikTok on Capitol Hill. According to sources cited by the Post, it was she who explained to Trump why it is important to defend the social media.

In particular, the former White House advisor showed Trump how the app that risks being banned is especially popular among his supporters: “I made it clear that they are Trump supporters who constantly post on Tiktok for him and for his re-election – Conway said in an interview – and he said clearly that there is a risk of suddenly taking something away from millions of users, many of whom are his people on TikTok.” “And that it’s Mark Zuckerberg,” she added, explaining that Trump doesn’t want the owner of Meta to be able to acquire a new social network.

China’s reaction: “Counterproductive act of bullying”

“An act of bullying.” This is how a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry defines the TikTok ban. “Although the United States has not found evidence that TikTok poses a risk to its national security, this has not stopped it from prosecuting TikTok,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told CNN during a press conference, accusing the United States United to “resort to bullying” when unable to succeed in fair competition. “This will ultimately be counterproductive for the United States itself,” he added, considering the fact that the social network has over 100 million users in the United States. In the past, Chinese authorities have already expressed their “firm opposition” to the forced sale of TikTok.