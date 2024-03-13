The ordinary period for the delivery of SEP ballots seeks to regularize communication between parents, students and teachers, thus managing to evaluate the skills of the students and the performance of the teachers within the classroom.

In addition, the signing of reports in specific periods will seek to examine the evaluations of the trainees and thus, follow up on the activities that benefit and omit those that hinder their performance in the classroom.

For the 2023-2024 calendar, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has scheduled three periods, of which one was already delivered last November.

When will the next SEP ballot delivery period be?

As can be seen in the official schedule of activities for the institutions attached to the SEP, the next signing of ballots will take place before the Easter vacation period, which will begin on March 25 and will conclude on March 7. April.

It will be on March 19, 20, 21 and 22 that schools must call on parents to come and receive their sons and daughters’ grades.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned delivery period will begin one day after the day of vacation and suspension of teaching work, which will take place on March 18, on the occasion of the birth of President Benito Juárez.

When is the next school long weekend for SEP students?

Likewise, before the next period for signing ballots, it is contemplated that SEP students will enjoy a bridge of several days of rest, which include March 15, 16, 17 and 18.

This rest period will begin because Friday the 15th is marked on the official calendar as “Administrative Discharge”, in which teachers are dedicated to simply uploading grades on report cards and reviewing pending subjects in the courses.

