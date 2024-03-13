Whenever a new game comes out, there are always crafty gamers who discover an infinite money glitch that allows them to accumulate an unlimited amount of digital money. In a very rare case, such a mistake can be found in real life, as this woman did in the USA. Unfortunately for both gamers and that eager tank enthusiast, exploiting the glitch isn’t always without consequences.

In Lincoln, the gas station updated its pump software in November 2022. After the update, it was possible to use loyalty cards, with which you can, for example, collect points. The woman discovered that if she swiped her customer card through the reader twice, the pump would go into demo mode. In demo mode, a woman could refuel for free, reports 1011 Now.

28,000 liters of free gasoline

From November 2022 to June 2023, the card was used 510 times. It is estimated that around 28,000 liters of petrol, worth more than 25,000 euros, were lost through the pass. To get all this, you need to travel a lot, but, fortunately, she got help. Other people were also allowed to use the pass for a fee. For $700 worth of gas, she would charge about $500.

When the gas station learned about the drawing for free gasoline, the woman was arrested by the police. Although this is a bug in the system, it still constitutes theft. She is still waiting for the judge’s decision – it is unknown what punishment awaits her. The pump software has now been updated again and refueling with a customer card is no longer possible.