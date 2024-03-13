loading…

Palestinian child Fadi al-Zant appears in a video with his mother on March 11, 2024. Photo/X/Emad Ghaboun

GAZA – Over the past two months, Fadi al-Zant, a six-year-old Palestinian boy, has been losing weight rapidly due to a shortage of medicine and food in Israel’s besieged northern Gaza.

Zant was admitted to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, where he was treated for malnutrition.

Her condition was complicated because she was unable to receive vital treatment for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease she had suffered from since birth.

“This disease requires a certain diet, including vegetables, fruit, eggs, nuts and other mashed foods that are beneficial for the body,” his mother, Shaimaa, told the Anadolu news agency.

Doctors were also unable to give him medication due to the ongoing blockade of the Gaza region.

“Zant has lived in the hospital for two months using a ventilator that helps open his airways, receiving the necessary IV solutions,” his mother explained.

The ongoing Israeli offensive and siege of Gaza has killed more than 31,000 people, including at least 25 due to starvation. Most of the dead were children and women, according to the Palestinian health ministry.