Elisabetta Gregoraci opens her heart to her fans and talks about a health problem that affects her family.

These are not easy days for the beautiful Elisabetta Gregoraci, who has decided to speak heart-to-heart with her followers to share some moments of her life. What is happening to Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife?

Elisabetta Gregoraci

Apparently some of the woman’s family members are not in excellent health. Here is the TV presenter’s appeal to all those who love her.

Elisabetta Gregoraci anxious for her family

Elisabetta Gregoraci is a beautiful woman who in the space of a few years has been able to realize herself in various fields. We remember her not only for being Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife, but also for the various roles she played over the years.

Elisabetta Gregoraci

She has always been very attentive to her relationship with her followers, which is why she shares everything about her life with them on a daily basis. Apparently, however, something worrying happened in the last few hours and the woman decided to share everything on social media. According to her words, the woman would have revealed how a member of her family felt ill, generating a lot of concern for everyone.

Elisabetta Gregoraci’s words surprise fans

Walking through the streets of Rome, the beautiful Elisabetta opened her heart to all her fans and to those who follow her with interest in every moment of her life.

This morning I had a somewhat turbulent awakening due to some news about the health conditions of a family member. Now everything seems to be fine. Today I feel Roman walking through these beautiful streets.

Elisabetta Gregoraci

The woman then added that she had attended a very important work meeting and asked her followers to cross their fingers for her. Most likely something big is cooking and someone will have proposed to the showgirl the hosting of a new program.

While waiting to receive good news, all we can do is wish Gregoraci’s relative a speedy recovery and support her in view of her new working career.