The news of the separation between the actress and her husband seems to be official

The beautiful actress Martina Stella, who became famous thanks to her performance in director Muccino’s Last Kiss, has officially separated from her husband Manfredonia after more than 10 years of relationship. The marriage celebrated 7 years ago gave the couple their two-year-old son Leonardo.

The ruling of the Rome court granted the actress financial support from her husband. Beyond the possibility of living in her matrimonial home, where she lives together with her young son and daughter Ginevra, born from the previous relationship. Leonardo’s custody will be shared and she declares herself ready to maintain civil and affectionate relationships for the good of the family.

Martina had declared in January in an interview with the newspaper Oggi that the reasons for the separation caused her a lot of suffering and that the conflicts would not have had a solution other than separation. Her husband’s betrayal put an irreversible end to their relationship and in recent days the final sentence has been reached.

After a long absence from the screens, Martina recently starred in the Rai drama dedicated to Claretta, the Duce’s lover. She and she is busy with other television appearances. She declares that:

«It is not an easy period of reconstruction. It’s difficult to talk about my painful moments and even on social media I always try to give a positive image of myself, ironic and sunny as I am.”

She claims to be lucky in being able to maintain a certain confidentiality, especially when comparing her experiences to those of her colleagues Belen and Ilary. The two showgirls are constantly in the spotlight due to their turbulent relationships.

Many of his love stories, from Valentino Rossi to Lapo Elkan, have been in the spotlight for a long time and excessive light can cloud positive feelings and values. She declares herself a strong, independent woman, very focused on her career and her vision of the world but unlucky in love.

