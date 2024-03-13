Latina, March 13, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Latina Investigative Unit has notified a preventive arrest order issued by the Latina Public Prosecutor’s Office against a Moroccan citizen who is considered seriously suspected of trespassing on a house he owns. ATER, having occupied it by its compatriots against the will of the rightful owner.

The investigative activities carried out by the Carabinieri Investigative Unit, under the direction of the Pontic Public Prosecutor’s Office, following a complaint filed by the director of ATER Latina, made it possible to demonstrate how some North African citizens arbitrarily occupied the institution’s house for several months.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

