A harrowing accident in the mountains, which destroyed an entire family. Five climbers lost their lives during a snowstorm, unfortunately they were unable to find shelter. They were at 3,500 meters above sea level.

The tragedy occurred in the Swiss Alps, a few meters as the crow flies from the Italian border. They tried to save themselves, but soon lost their sense of direction and had no escape. An entire family, three brothers, a cousin, an uncle and a woman, partner of one of them. The sixth person is still missing.

What happened shocked the small village of Vex in the Canton of Valais, where those involved lived and where one of them, thirty-year-old Jean Vincent Moix, had recently been elected city councilor. They had decided to spend a carefree day in the mountains. It wasn’t the first time they organized a family excursion, but this time it turned into a painful and unimaginable tragedy.

The five climbers were between 21 and 58 years old and had set off from Zermatt towards Arolla on Saturday morning. The weather was stable, but suddenly worsened. The first alarm was raised by a family member around 4pm, he was worried about their failure to return. After an hour, another call to the emergency number came from one of the missing. Thanks to the phone call, the rescuers were able to trace the family’s location and start the search.

The researchers first set off on foot, but given the strong gusts of wind and the danger of avalanches, they were forced to turn around. The searches continued with the help of 11 helicopters and around 30 men. Unfortunately, no trace of the missing six was found until the next morning.

The tragic discovery arrived on Sunday evening, around 9.30pm. Rescuers found 5 frozen bodies. They had tried to dig a hole to try to take shelter.

They found themselves in an unexpected situation. We worked around the clock to attempt the impossible.

