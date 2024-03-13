One of the hosts of the podcast ‘All Things the Podcast’ revealed the trick he used to be able to eat for free for almost a year at McDonald’s. The man told how ChatGPT artificial intelligence allowed him to enjoy a daily meal by using it to fill out satisfaction surveys for the famous fast food franchise.

Gage, who has made his clip a viral video, demonstrated the vulnerability to which fast food brands are exposed by seeking the approval and exclusivity of their consumers. During the story, the protagonist told how he took advantage of the restaurant’s policies by generating negative comments.

According to the story, the impact of the negative reviews submitted to the food establishment was so great that the branch where the presenter usually went began to put up posters asking that customers also be encouraged to write positive reviews. Although the story could be taken as funny, many comments against the facts were displayed.

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country with the second largest lithium reserve in the world, desired by Bill Gates

ChatGPT to eat for free

The function of ChatGPT within this unusual story is in the generation of false negative reviews, which were presented by the British to McDonald’s. The AI ​​texts, which detailed supposed bad experiences experienced by consumers, caused the company to give them gift vouchers in compensation.

The impact of the negative reviews submitted to the food establishment allowed Gage to eat free for almost a year. Photo: All Things Amazon

Gage explained that, within the requests to the artificial intelligence, on some occasions he asked it to be even harsher in its criticism and detail the dissatisfaction with the specific food. The content of the editorials was made up of around 1,200 characters, which made up false stories.

This scam was discovered due to the human part of the strategy, as Gage indicated that he was caught for attending the same location so frequently. In addition, he indicated that the workers at the place avoid giving him the receipt of his order, because thanks to this he can enter the satisfaction survey.

YOU CAN SEE: The second cheapest country to travel to in the world is in South America: it has accommodations for US$5

Despite owning the story, the presenter did not show any proof of his ethically perverse story during the broadcast of the ‘All Things the Podcast’ podcast. On his YouTube account, the clip, which amuses and offends more than one, managed to exceed 30,000 views. The full episode is one of the most viewed on the channel.

Although all the participants in the clip took the story with humor, many comments disapproved of the Briton’s actions. “Someone supports their family with that job. You are putting it at risk,” said one of the users. Another commented: “If customer satisfaction falls below a certain threshold, they risk losing the franchise.”