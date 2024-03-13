In a report called Annual Threat Assessment, carried out each year by the White House for the Capitol, it was concluded that the elections that will be held in Venezuela in 2024 to elect the president will be marred by the power he holds. the current president of the Caribbean country, Nicolás Maduro.

What does the Annual Threat Assessment report say?

This document prepared by the National Intelligence Directorate, directed by Avril Haines, not only focused on Venezuela, but also describes the situation of other countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Iran and more; but from the perspective of the United States. In it, in the section addressed to the Caribbean nation, the following analysis appears verbatim:

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) today (March 11) released the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community. This report reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community, which engages all days to provide the nuanced, independent and unvarnished intelligence that policymakers, warfighters and national law enforcement personnel need to protect the lives and interests of Americans anywhere in the world.

Venezuela

“The questioned Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, will maintain a solid grip on power and is unlikely to lose power in the 2024 presidential elections due to his control of state institutions that influence the electoral process and his willingness to exercise his power “The opposition, which has often been divided, has few positions of influence.”

“Support from China, Iran and Russia helps the Maduro regime evade sanctions.” “So far, the regime has banned major opposition candidates from holding public office, banned media coverage of opposition politicians and placed allies close in the National Electoral Council to ensure Maduro’s victory and at the same time try to avoid blatant electoral fraud.

“More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2017, of which 6.5 million live in Latin America and the Caribbean. Venezuelan emigration to the region and the United States is likely to continue rising over the next year , as the lack of economic opportunities is likely to persist.

“More than 80% of Venezuelans have incomes below the poverty line and low levels of economic growth are insufficient to lift the majority out of poverty or mitigate the factors of migration.”

When will the presidential elections be in Venezuela?

Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, announced through a press conference that the presidential elections will be held on July 28. This date is very representative for the regime because it is the birth of the late former president Hugo Chávez.

