Tourism is an important income within each country in the world. However, finding destinations that combine cultural richness, natural beauty and fascinating stories with affordable costs has become an almost impossible mission for travelers. A nation, part of South America, managed to become the second cheapest destination in the world.

The South American nation stands out for its incomparable geographical diversity, being the flattest in the world. Owner of the heights in South America, it awakens the curiosity of adventurers for the various places it houses, such as the largest salt flat in the world, the famous witch market and the colorful traditional celebrations.

According to a ranking published by the Know website, this nation is positioned only behind Vietnam as a cheap destination for tourism. The adventure in the midst of landscapes that seem taken from another planet and the historical richness of its cities, with a combination of elements that make it an unavoidable destination.

What is the South American country considered the second cheapest to travel to in the world?

Bolivia takes this title, offering travelers the opportunity to explore a country full of contrasts and natural beauties at prices that seem from another era. From accommodations that can cost as little as US$5 a night to traditional meals for less than US$2, this country stands as a paradise for the budget traveler.

Salar de Uyuni, not one of the main attractions of Bolivia. Photo: National Geographic.

Worldpackers indicates that not only does the stay in Bolivia have an affordable price, but its transportation also turns out to be one of the cheapest, something in which it surpasses its neighbor Peru. The estimated calculation indicates that bus trips within this nation do not exceed US$1 per hour of travel. On the other hand, you can find restaurants from US$3.

Bolivia maintains one of the lowest costs of living on the continent, with an index of 28.27, according to the latest data from Numbeo. This is directly reflected in the prices of accommodation, food and transportation for tourists, despite the fact that, geographically, its diversity allows travelers to enjoy a wide range of different activities.

What activities can be done in Bolivia?

In Bolivia, you can explore the majestic Uyuni Salt Flats, experience adventures in Madidi National Park, marvel at the culture and architecture in Sucre, bike down the Death Road for a dose of adrenaline, as well as immerse yourself in history and spirituality on the Island of the Sun, in Lake Titicaca. Each activity offers a unique perspective of Bolivia’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

One of the best activities in Bolivia is to visit the Basilica of San Francisco, the metropolitan cathedral and, above all, the Witches’ Market, in La Paz, the most populated city in the country. The churches have a baroque style, as do the spectacular Casa de la Moneda in Potosí. The Madidi National Park is one of the most important jungle regions in the world and in America. In this jungle, species such as the puma, the jaguar, the macaw or the anaconda coexist. If you are one of those who likes carnival and music, in June, you can go to the Aymara New Year Festival. Sucre: it will captivate you with its colonial part, its houses seem to be preserved very intact over time.Salar de Uyuni: it is the largest and longest salt desert in the world, it is known as the “Best natural tourist attraction in South America.”

The cheapest country to live in South America in 2024

Paraguay emerges this year as the most attractive option for those who want to live in South America, according to research carried out by Numbeo. With a cost of living index of 27.59, this country offers a significant economic alternative, compared to the New York standard, established at 100 by this study. Accessibility in terms of rent, with an index of 10.53, along with a moderate cost of groceries and services, reflects an opportunity for those who want to minimize expenses, without moving too far from urban amenities.

In addition to the low cost of living, Paraguay has a local purchasing power index of 28.07. It stands out as an option to reside and also for those interested in entrepreneurship or investing in the local economy.