This Wednesday the United States Lower House approved a bill that seeks to ban TikTok in the country if its owner, based in China, does not sell it to an American company, given the threat to national security, but why would the US Are you looking to prohibit the use of the app?

The ByteDance company’s application has been embroiled in controversy after countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other European nations banned government officials from using the platform due to the cybersecurity risks posed by the application. .

TikTok, which has more than 150 million users in the United States, is a subsidiary of the Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd. However, in the United States there has been a lot of emphasis in recent years on banning the use of the platform in the entire country due to the increase in geopolitical tensions between China and Western countries.

Critics frequently accuse TikTok of collecting large amounts of user data. According to the BBC, analysts warned that TikTok collects details such as users’ location, what specific device they are using and what other applications are on their mobile. However, a TikTok spokeswoman told the BBC that the app’s data collection is “in line with industry practices.”

Although on social networks users provide large amounts of private data in exchange for their services for free, being an application whose headquarters is in Beijing, it generates discontent because it is not located in US territory.

While Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, for example, collect similar amounts of data, they are all companies founded in the North American country, where for years legislators, as well as other countries around the world, have assumed a level of trust: that The data collected by these platforms will not be used for purposes that could put national security at risk.

For its part, Donald Trump’s 2020 executive order alleged that TikTok’s data collection could allow China to “track the locations of federal employees and contractors, create dossiers of personal information for the purposes of blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.” Evidence to date points to this being only a theoretical risk, but fears are stoked by a Chinese law passed in 2017.

Article seven of China’s National Intelligence Law states that all Chinese organizations and citizens must “support, assist and cooperate” with Chinese intelligence efforts. This sentence is often cited by people who are suspicious not only of TikTok, but of all Chinese companies. However, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology argue that this sentence is taken out of context and point out that the law also includes caveats that protect the rights of users and private companies.

Since 2020, TikTok executives have repeatedly assured that their Chinese employees cannot access user data that does not originate in that country. On this issue, China said that banning TikTok in the United States, as the House of Representatives could do this Wednesday, would be tantamount to “shooting itself in the foot.”

“The United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens its national security,” stressed this Wednesday a spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, Wang Wenbin, who denounced a campaign of “intimidation” against the social network.

