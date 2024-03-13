Half of the serious drug suspects arrested in Antwerp in recent years came from the Netherlands. This was reported to the NRC by Frankie De Keyser, who, as Crown Prosecutor of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office, heads the port city’s prosecutor’s office. “Of the 150 people we arrested at the port in 2023, approximately 50 percent came from the Netherlands. This has been the case for many years,” says De Keyser. Late last week, five Dutch “extractors” were arrested in the port of Antwerp while they were looking for a shipment of cocaine. The picture is no different from drug-related violence. Of the 151 arrests in 2023, including for home attacks, 69 suspects were of Dutch origin. A year earlier, this applied to 47 of the 95 suspects arrested. De Keyser: “At one point in 2022, things were so bad that an entire wing of the Antwerp prison was full of Dutchmen.” The Dutch also play an important role in very serious acts of violence. Last January, 11-year-old Ferdaus died after her home’s garage door was shot through with a Kalashnikov. In recent years, Antwerp has been rocked by attacks that, like this one, appear to be linked to the drug scene: the girl is the niece of Othman El B., a major fugitive Belgian drug trafficker. But the innocent victim, a child after all, did not fall before. Crown Prosecutor of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office Frankie De Keyser. The case of the girl stabbed to death with a military weapon is especially difficult for me. Last week, the De Keyser prosecutor’s office announced that the criminal investigation was “possibly linked to the Netherlands.” After searches in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Breda, a 24-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested and extradited to Belgium. “The file of this girl who was mowed down with military weapons is particularly difficult for me,” says De Keyser, who has an office in the Butterfly Palace, a glass courthouse with gabled roofs that overlooks the south of Antwerp. “I cannot go into details of the case while the investigation is still ongoing, but I will do everything in my power to catch all the criminals and ensure they receive proper justice.” At the request of the NRC, the Crown Prosecutor will speak about drug crimes in and around Antwerp, the role of the Dutch in them and the approach he has in mind. This is not the first time Antwerp has highlighted the important role of the Netherlands in the European drug trade. The mayor of Antwerp, Bart de Wever, has repeatedly said this in harsh terms. The Dutch have been repeatedly linked to serious drug crimes in Belgium. Last October, a van containing seven armed Dutchmen was stuck near the port area of ​​Antwerp. The men allegedly wanted to use force to remove a confiscated shipment of cocaine weighing 10,000 kilograms. In 2022 and 2023, six Dutchmen were arrested for plans to kidnap the Belgian justice minister. Read also: Amsterdam – the head of organized crime, Antwerp – legs

As a distribution country, the Netherlands plays a leading role in the European cocaine trade, and Antwerp is experiencing the consequences. Last year, 121,000 kilograms of cocaine, worth many billions of dollars, were seized at the port. The port, together with Rotterdam, is the most important gateway for cocaine from Latin America. Most of the coke arriving onshore in Antwerp is sent to the Netherlands for further distribution from there.

Can you describe this group of Dutch suspects?

“These guys mainly come from Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. These include people of Surinamese and Antillean origin who are part of youth gangs and with whom there are also problems in the Netherlands. We are gradually getting the same in the province of Antwerp.”

Do you mean they live here too?

“People from Suriname in particular are settling here in the region. We have spoken to the Dutch Embassy about this as we believe that the Embassy in Suriname could introduce a stricter visa policy.

These visas are currently being abused. You land in Schiphol and are immediately here. It started with disturbances in public places and station areas, but now we are finding it in drug crimes as well.”

Are Dutch criminals tried here in Antwerp?

“We hand over minors to the Dutch authorities because re-socialization is the starting point for them, re-education is difficult if your family lives in Amsterdam or Rotterdam.

“We hold all adults accountable ourselves and prefer to keep them here. There are a number of reasons for this. By conducting a criminal investigation here, we’re putting together the puzzle pieces to catch the big boys. Victims also play a role. But what also definitely comes into play is the punishment: the punishment here in Belgium is quite severe. You quickly get sentenced to seven, eight, nine years for a drug offense.”

The port of Antwerp is an important transit port for cocaine. Photo by Aurélien Goubaud

Does this also apply to people caught at the port without drugs? In the Netherlands, as first offenders, they are sentenced only to community service.

“This is not the case at all with us. Then we quickly talked about two, three, four years in prison. Trespassing is a separate offense in Belgium for which you can be arrested and sentenced to more than one year in prison. Exterminators are arrested with us, brought to trial, must appear before an investigating judge, and remain in custody after arrest until the case is adjudicated, which can take months. And then they are punished too. So it’s a pretty repressive policy. We can also impose a port ban for a maximum period of twenty years. This is a prohibition of place and profession in one person, according to which you are not allowed to work or come to a port anywhere in Belgium.”

You have been heading the Antwerp prosecutor’s office for five years. How do you think drug crime has changed?

“Here at the courthouse, we now have hearings on all weekdays, and indeed on all days in which drugs play a role. This ranges from small cases of criminal users causing a nuisance and participating in a relief program, to serious organized crime. There has been an increase in everything from violent crime to hijackings. As cocaine production in Latin America, and therefore its influx, grows, we continue to fight a losing battle.

“The composition of criminal groups has also changed. If I want new windows at home, I request quotes from various contractors. You see the same thing with criminals: people go shopping. We have big guys who are in the Emirates, Turkey or Morocco and organize the transportation of cocaine from there. They can turn to brokers: a kind of employment agency with a legion of accomplices. One may supply extractors, another – divers, and so on. Depending on who offers the best price and specialization, they will join forces. So we now have a very volatile and rapidly changing crime landscape where flexibility is ingrained into the business model. This is a huge challenge.”

Frankie De Keyser Our success leads to unrest in the criminal community

Is it even possible to fight drug crime?

“We certainly succeed. Since the hack of the SKY ECC encrypted communications service, we have already brought almost 400 criminal cases to court here in Antwerp. This success is causing unrest in the environment.

“At the same time, the problem is extremely multi-layered. Some guys think it’s cool to wear Rolex watches and drive big fancy cars, but there are also people who are trying to live a full life and have fewer educational opportunities than you and I.

“That’s why I advocate a holistic approach to drug crime. You must implement tough repressive policies and also address social issues such as poverty and housing. Stroomplan 2.0 currently has 29 projects underway to reduce the cocaine problem at the port. This ranges from erecting technological barriers to confiscating and tracking drug proceeds in a variety of ways. It also ensures that everyone is alert to gaps in the law.”

Career



Frankie De Keyser (55 years old) first became a lawyer after studying and quickly joined the Antwerp prosecutor’s office and specialized in environmental law, economic and financial crimes. He was a prosecutor in a large number of jury cases; Form of jury trial in Belgium. As a delegated magistrate, he took part in military missions in Estonia, Jordan and Lebanon. Since 2019 he has been the prosecutor of Antwerp.

What do you think is the biggest gap?

“Difficulties in exchanging information. When I talk about the database in a meeting with police officers or prosecutors, everyone turns pale, and in the blink of an eye you hear a hundred arguments about why the data should not be shared.

“We live in a time when people spend their entire lives on social media. If I buy a juicer at the Mediamarkt this weekend and stand in front of the vacuum cleaner aisle for too long, that evening I will see all sorts of advertisements for vacuum cleaners because my mobile phone will record it. For commercial reasons, Europe allows the exchange of all types of data. But when it comes to fighting organized drug crime, which is incredibly brutal and increasingly brazen, I have to get down on my knees and ask if I can share information. I understand that this sounds suspicious on my part because I am part of the repressive apparatus, but in order to combat criminal structures and activities, it is important to be able to form a good picture, and sharing information is part of this.”

Are you satisfied with your cooperation with the Netherlands?

“We have a good tradition of finding each other. I have a very good relationship with the head of Rotterdam, Hugo Hillenaar, and I see the same with mayors Ahmed Aboutaleb and Bart De Wever. There is such cooperation at the operational level as well. If we see the Dutch attacking a house here and report it, for example, these people will be caught by the Dutch police as soon as they get out of the car in The Hague. So at the operational level the lines of communication are short, but at the tactical and strategic level there is still a lot of room for improved cooperation.”

What should be done in this area?

“The ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp are located 75 kilometers from each other. This is one of the areas of activity of drug criminals. This also applies to a lesser extent to Hamburg and Le Havre. Ideally we work with mixed teams of police and judges based on a joint plan. We then collect information that our analysts can use together. Criminal organizations are moving very quickly in a European market that no longer knows borders. In the field of investigations, these boundaries should be removed much more than they are now.”

