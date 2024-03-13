The owners of a farm in Achter-Drempte in Gelderland, where police set up a large synthetic drug laboratory in May 2020, must pay four hundred thousand euros to clean up. The Council of State ruled on Wednesday that the municipality can recover from residents the costs already incurred to restore the building.

In the summer of 2020, police discovered a drug lab in a former pig barn producing crystal meth, which was equal parts addictive and profitable. During the raid, police arrested an American, a Mexican and a Colombian.

It turned out that the laboratory had already been in use for several months. The shed contained two and a half kilograms of methamphetamine and a supply of raw materials, including hydrochloric acid, acetone and 300 kilograms of tartaric acid. As a result of the investigation, the stables and manure cellar were “full of chemicals,” experts concluded.

Disinfection

Restoration costs quickly ran into the hundreds of thousands. The municipality of Bronkhorst, which includes Achter-Drempt, held the owners accountable and imposed the first administrative order on them in 2020. Residents filed an appeal.

They say they have never noticed any criminal activity on their property. During the hearing on the merits of the case before the State Council, the owners stated that they did not have enough money to reimburse the costs. The council is not convinced. “It appears from the submissions that it will not be easy to pay the reimbursable costs, but this does not make it clear that, given their financial capabilities, they will ultimately not be able to (fully) recover the reimbursable costs. recovered. Pay.

Marja van der Tas, acting mayor of Bronkhorst, speaks of an “interesting announcement”. “This sends a clear message that you cannot burden a community with this kind of suffering and is an important warning to anyone approached to rent out premises.”

Read also: How a methamphetamine laboratory turned the village of Gelderland upside down

All three “cooks” arrested in the stable were sentenced to prison, as was the main suspect “Pablo Ice-cobar”, who led the organization and was convicted at the end of 2023. The Mexican must serve more than 14 years.

Van der Tas could not say whether the municipality would recover the remaining €230,000 in restoration costs from the owners. “The principle that they should pay is more important in this case than collecting the last euro.” She emphasizes that the municipality has already made it clear that it wants to negotiate payments with the farm owners.

When asked to respond, residents said over the phone that they were “unaware” of the decision.

Share Write to the editor