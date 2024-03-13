Cash-strapped football club Vitesse finds itself in even more dire straits as new deals emerge between current Russian owner Valery Oif and oligarch Roman Abramovich. Due to the interconnectedness of the two Russians, the Ministry of Economy claims that Abramovich effectively controls the Arnhem club, which could therefore be subject to sanctions legislation.

Abramovich, a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was added to the European sanctions list in the spring of 2022. The oligarch’s assets were frozen, including the British football club Chelsea. This resulted in the club not being allowed to sell players, tickets or merchandise while Abramovich was the owner. Chelsea was eventually sold and the proceeds transferred to a British bank account. The sale required permission from the British government.

That fate – government intervention – now also threatens Vitesse unless the club quickly finds a way to completely remove current Russian owner Oyf from the game. It is also unclear whether Vitesse will receive a professional license for next season until ties with Oyf are severed.

The Economy Ministry has given Vitesse until this Wednesday to respond to the possible sanctions violation. But, according to a Vitesse representative, “the ball is in a different place.” He refers to the KNVB’s not yet completed investigation into the Russian owner of Vitesse. “For now we will have to wait and see. The only thing we can do is cooperate with the investigation.”

Takeover rejected

Vitesse, number 17 in the Eredivisie, has been looking for a way to break away from its Russian owner for nearly two years. The club’s management believed that they had found him thanks to the sale of the American Coley Perry to the investment company Common Group. But this takeover was recently rejected by the KNVB licensing committee because the American was unable or unwilling to demonstrate where the money for the proposed takeover came from.

Even if KNVB had agreed to a takeover of Common Group, the deal would likely have faced legal challenges. Because while Vitesse is looking (in vain so far) for a party that can and wants to buy a heavily unprofitable club, Abramovich’s relationship with the current owner of Oif and his predecessors is becoming increasingly clear.

The existence of the economics department’s letter to Vitesse became known last week via De Telegraaf. The ministry launched an investigation following revelations by The Guardian, jointly with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the NRC last fall, about financial links between the oligarch and the owners of Vitesse. These publications have already shown that Abramovich was not just a business friend of the Russians at Vitesse, as the club always claimed, but that they were indirectly financed by the oligarch.

Abramovich considered Vitesse his club, the NRC wrote, based on data from Cyprus Confidential, a research project of 65 international media outlets led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and German research platform Paper Trail Media, into leaked documents from various financial service providers based in Cyprus .

The ministry then requested relevant information from ING, Vitesse’s own bank. This further strengthened the image of Abramovich’s direct involvement in Vitesse. An ING spokesman would not comment on the matter because the bank never answers questions regarding individual clients. The bank also makes no claims about “contacts with authorities.” “Within the limits of laws and regulations, we will of course cooperate with investigations and requests for information from authorities.”

The NRC’s investigation now shows that the ministry is basing its findings, among other things, on a complex financial deal in 2018 when Oyf acquired control of Vitesse from compatriot Alexander Chigirinsky. It also became known about a payment from Oyf to Abramovich’s company, which appears to be related to the takeover of Vitesse.

Residential towers in Moscow.

As part of the deal, which took place in October 2018, Abramovich sells Oyf for pennies a stake in the company, which is a co-owner of Chigirinsky’s real estate company. This company, among other things, is engaged in the construction of residential towers in Moscow. Thus, the current and former owners of Vitesse Oif and Chigirinsky and Abramovich converge on a business basis.

The most compelling evidence of Abramovich’s involvement with Vitesse is an earlier payment in 2018. Under foreign ownership, Vitesse began to make great efforts to realize its ambitions. For example, Chigirinsky lends millions to the club every year for the entire period that he is the owner of Vitesse. Vitesse’s debt to the Russian grew to more than 136 million when Chigirinski decided to sell the club to Oyf in May 2018. He also assumes Vitesse’s debt to Chigirinsky according to secret contracts.

But instead of paying Chigirinsky for this, Oyf transferred $10 million to Abramovich’s mailbox company in June 2018. As if it was he who had claims to Vitesse, and not Chigirinsky.

So far, Abramovich’s influence has been consistently denied by those involved. Oyf’s lawyer has now responded that he is cooperating with the Ministry of Economy’s investigation. He also says that Abramovich has no form of “control” or “involvement” “in Vitesse or its affairs and that the oligarch was in no way involved in the processes related to the sale of shares in the football club. Oyf is not responding to specific financial transactions that the ministry is investigating.

Abramovich’s lawyer also says the oligarch never had any “influence or control” over Vitesse. This remains the club’s view at this time, the spokesman said. “Cash flows do not equal direct impact.”

