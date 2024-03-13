A nice cryptic title indeed, but fortunately there is an interesting story behind it.

The electrification of cars poses new challenges for designers and engineers. Of course, the electric platform also offers interesting possibilities, let me take a side road first.

You may remember the concept of a car as a skateboard. An electric vehicle is a flat battery pack with one or two electric motors. In addition, you can supply any body parts you want. This idea turned out to be naive, and he explained why at a round table with Porsche designer Peter Varga. While the electric car’s powertrain is simpler in some ways, the rest of the car remains just as complex.

An electric car’s powertrain truly makes it a Porsche.

One of the most beautiful views of the Macan is the front hood, at least I think so. In any case, Porsche has managed to reintroduce a typical Porsche feature for the electric Macan. To me, vertical headlights are typical Porsche, especially on the previous generation 911.

Like the 911, there is no internal combustion engine under the front hatch (the electric motor is more compact). This allowed the front cover line to be lowered. That’s why the Macan, like the classic 911, has higher headlights. That’s why designers like Peter Varga are excited about electric cars. Due to the lack of a bulky internal combustion engine, electric cars are better from a design perspective.

Where’s the roof spoiler?

The first generation Macan has a big fat roof spoiler that the kid in us will definitely appreciate. Considering the importance of aerodynamics for an electric car, it’s quite strange that Porsche didn’t see fit to use a roof spoiler for the new electric Macan, isn’t it?

The answer can (or has been) found in a wind tunnel. The designers were able to spend a lot of time in the tunnel, and this made a big difference. Compared to the first Macan, the new roof is much better in terms of aerodynamics. Peter Varga and his team are rightfully proud:

We have the perfect roof solution. It’s amazing.

In fact, if a roof spoiler is now added, the cW value will become worse.

Porsche Active Aerodynamics

There is also a spoiler at the rear. As with the 911 and Cayenne Coupé, it folds when reverse gear is engaged. Another part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) are active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the completely sealed lower body.

The result is impressive, especially for an SUV. The new electric Porsche Macan has a cW value of 0.25.

This article “The Macan roof is more than just a roof” first appeared on Ruetir.