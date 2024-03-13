Famous singer Miluna announces his recent paternity.

The famous Colombian singer Maluma announced to his audience, at the end of the concert a few days ago, the birth of his daughter. Hundreds of fans were waiting for the news of the happy event, having joyfully participated in the pregnancy announcement. During the concert last October, the singer had in fact projected a video with images of his wife’s belly, the first ultrasounds and had revealed that a baby girl would be born soon.

Maluna, alias Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and Susana Gomez have been together since 2020 and have always shared their happiness with the many followers around them, also announcing their imminent wedding. The baby girl was born on March 9th and her parents are excited and very happy with her arrival.

The singer shared his joy through a post on Instagram in which he revealed the name of the little girl and dedicated some sweet words to the new mother:

“On March 9 at 8:23 am, the love of our life, Paris Londoño Gómez, was born. Thank you all for the congratulatory messages and good wishes. Susana… Love: Thank you for making my biggest dream of becoming a father come true, I will never forget this moment. I love you”.

Maluma, born in 1994, is a successful singer and his records have sold millions of copies and won numerous awards. He established himself as a protagonist of the international music scene, already from his first single. He is currently a judge on The Colombian Voice. Deserved success and happiness, especially after the very serious loss he suffered the previous year: the death of his younger brother.

The singer’s happiness thrilled those present at the concert in which he made the announcement at the end of the last song and the post quickly reached more than 4 million views. We wish the young and beautiful couple a journey of happiness and to little Paris that her life is full of joy, love and music.

