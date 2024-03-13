Hired a few weeks ago, Giuseppe Borrelli lost his life at the age of just 26 right on the job

Yet another tragedy at work occurred late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 12 March, in San Marco Evangelista, in the company where Giuseppe Borrelli, according to what emerged, had only been working for a few weeks. The 26-year-old would have been stuck in a machine which caused trauma and unfortunately fatal injuries. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere has opened an investigation file.

One of the plagues that most afflicts Italy is undoubtedly that of deaths in the workplace, with fatal accidents increasing more and more. The latest in chronological order, which unfortunately cost the life of the young Giuseppe Borrelli, occurred yesterday in San Marco Evangelista, in the province of Caserta.

According to what emerged, the 26-year-old had only been employed by the company that was the scene of the tragedy for a few weeks, since the beginning of February. Yesterday afternoon he was busy working with a machine in which, for reasons still to be clarified, he got stuck. Some colleagues found him, unfortunately already lifeless and with deep wounds especially in the upper part of his body.

On site, in addition to the medical rescuers, who unfortunately could not help but confirm the death of the young worker, also the police and inspectors for the necessary investigations. The Santa Maria Capua Vetere Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into manslaughter.

Giuseppe lived in Volla, in the province of Naples, where the news spread quickly in the evening, causing shock and pain to all citizens. Giuliano Di Costanzo, mayor of the Campania town, defined this latest drama in the workplace as tragic and intolerable. The mayor also showed closeness to the 26-year-old’s family and proclaimed city mourning on the day of the funeral.

The outburst from the various unions was very harsh. Like Fiom-Fim-Uilm of Caserta who, against “the daily massacre of deaths at work”, have called a 4-hour strike for tomorrow, Thursday 14 March.