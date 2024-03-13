After months of political infighting, the European Union has found a way to continue funding arms for Ukraine. This year five billion euros are to be allocated to armaments through a new fund. Belgium, which holds the EU presidency for six months, announced this on Wednesday evening. While Ukraine suffers from a severe shortage of artillery shells and the French president takes an increasingly hard line towards Russia, EU member states are at loggerheads over funding for military aid to Ukraine. European stagnation also coincided with disagreements in Washington over a support package for Kyiv worth more than sixty billion dollars. Last year, Brussels presented two far-reaching proposals for a four-year commitment to support Ukraine. Kyiv should receive an average of 12.5 billion euros in annual budget support, partly in the form of a grant, partly in the form of a loan. The package was approved last month at a scheduled meeting of heads of government. In addition, the European Commission also wanted to create a special fund of twenty billion euros to finance the supply of weapons and training of Ukrainian soldiers in Europe over the next four years. The structure of this fund has caused lengthy debate. Read also: Additional ammunition for Ukraine requires huge investment in the European defense sector

European weapons

France insisted that only European weapons and ammunition could be purchased with European money. European taxpayers’ money should only benefit European industry. Other member states, including the Netherlands, did not want this restriction. Prompt assistance to Ukraine should have been the most important criterion.

A classic compromise is now on the table. Countries are encouraged to purchase weapons and ammunition together. In principle, this should be done in the EU (and Norway). If delivery to Europe is not fast enough, you may be able to deviate from your “Buy in Europe” commitment. Countries that purchase weapons for Ukraine on their own will also receive compensation for the transition period if the purchases are non-European. The duration of this transition period has not been determined. Thus, the slogan “Buy Europe” will receive support, but will not become a straitjacket.

European countries now buy 80 percent of their weapons and ammunition from outside the EU. More than 60 percent of European defense procurement takes place in the United States.

The rapid financing of arms supplies was initially a success story. Immediately after the large-scale Russian invasion, Brussels began to (partially) reimburse arms supplies from EU member states to Kyiv. Countries shipped equipment from their warehouses to Ukraine, then purchased replacement equipment and could bill it in Brussels.

Special fund

The money for this came from a special fund, the European Peace Facility, which was originally created to provide military support to EU partners. Think: help with border control in Jordan, medical supplies for the Lebanese army, support for the African Union mission in Somalia.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed taking five hundred million from the fund to finance arms. It was a far-reaching step: EU funding for weapons for a country at war was unheard of. Previously, only non-lethal military assistance was funded from the Peace Fund.

The fund is outside the actual EU budget because EU treaties prohibit arms funding; a number of member states are even formally neutral. Arms funding through the Peace Fund has shown that the EU is changing dramatically under the pressure of Russian aggression.

The fund is replenished by member states in proportion to the size of their economies. Since many “receipts” for deliveries to Ukraine arrived quickly, the fund had to be replenished again and again. The EU has currently financed over six billion dollars in arms purchases.

Separate pot

To avoid further discussions and to separate assistance to Ukraine from other tasks, including in Africa, Borrell proposed creating a separate bank for Ukraine within the framework of the Peace Fund – the Ukraine Assistance Fund.

Germany, which accounts for about a quarter of the Peace Fund, has also used the innovation for principled debate. Berlin favored arms supplies, but objected to this mechanism. Many countries sent old equipment, often from Soviet stock, to Kyiv and replaced it with modern American equipment. Berlin said Germany could not intend to subsidize a quarter of the modernization of Europe’s armed forces. Now a solution to this problem has been found. Moreover, Germany gave a lot directly to Ukraine and considered that this contribution should be included in its European contribution. A solution has also been found for this.

And then there is Hungary. Budapest, which is actually against any assistance to Ukraine, has been blocking the payment of money from the old fund for several months. The Hungarian bank is blacklisted by Ukrainian NGOs. You will not be able to talk to Hungary until this bank is removed from the list.

An exception for new construction is made for Hungary. Budapest should indeed contribute to the main fund, but its money does not go to Ukraine, but, for example, to Africa. For countries that are constitutionally neutral, their contributions have already financed non-lethal support for Ukraine.

