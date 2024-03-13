It is not a good idea to start an argument with your partner late in the evening, perhaps when you are already under the sheets. Just like staying glued to your cell phone, not stopping compulsively ‘scrolling’ social media, writing on the PC, watching TV. And the dangers of good sleep are also hidden on your plate. To chase away the danger of sleepless nights, it is better to follow the ‘good ton’ of rest. The rules – in view of World Sleep Day, which will be celebrated on Friday 15 March – are summarized to Adnkronos Salute by Luigi Ferini Strambi, head of the Sleep Medicine Center of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan and full professor of Neurology at the faculty of Psychology from the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

First of all, the expert prefaces, “we need to keep in mind two important messages. The first: if we don’t function well during the day, if we have difficulties in this sense, we also think that behind this there could be a problem linked to our sleep, in terms of both quantity and quality. Not having a good quality of life” before sunset “can therefore be a sign of problems related” to what happens after the sun goes down, “problems related to sleep”. Then there is a second message that the neurologist wants to highlight: “Let’s think of a person who complains of insomnia to his doctor. To help him, various hypnotics are tried and none of these work (this is the concept of insomnia ‘drug-resistant’). What do we do at this point? Well, in my opinion it is essential to try to study our patient’s sleep and understand why he doesn’t sleep, what the real cause is.”

Returning to good sleep etiquette, the first rule is timing. “You should always try to create conditions that favor falling asleep at least an hour or an hour and a half before going to bed – suggests Ferini Strambi – therefore avoid discussions, avoid bright lights, the use of electronic instruments. And do it no more than 5 minutes before going to bed”. Therefore, the specialist reiterates, “we should begin to create a good entrance to sleep an hour and a half beforehand”.

And in this sense we can give each other a hand right at the table. Before sleeping, specifies the neurologist, “all those foods that keep the heart rate very fast should be avoided, because they prevent a good slide towards sleep. In order to facilitate falling asleep, in fact, the cardiovascular system must be allowed to enter a slowing down condition frequency. The vagal system must begin to prevail. So, for example, foods rich in soy or even high-protein foods can prevent good sleep.”