Man, man, man. The Chinese at Beijing Motor Company make the photocopier work overtime with this Beijing BJ80 lunar exploration vehicle!

You may not have noticed that many Chinese car brands have been added in a short time. And you can say whatever you want about them, almost all of them look neat. Sometimes famous designers help, sometimes they already have a great design team. The days of the past when Chinese car brands blindly imitated everything are long gone.

At least that’s what we thought. Because this is the Beijing BJ80 Lunar Exploration Edition, and damn, it’s a replica of what we’ve seen before. In this case, it is a direct copy of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

By straight text we mean straight text. These are just a few details that show that this is not Das Original from Das Haus.

What I see?

By the way, these details make it even uglier. Check out those bumpers, those really cool rims, and those extremely cheap looking tail lights. At the front, the headlights are (slightly) different from those of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but oh well: only an expert can see that. Ask 10 people what kind of car this is – the Beijing BJ80 Lunar Exploration Edition, and they will say: G-station wagon!

That’s all the negatives, is there anything positive to report? Well the price isn’t bad. Now in the Netherlands you can only order the G-class “to order” (at corresponding prices of at least 2.5 tons), but the BJ80 Lunar Exloration Edition costs much less: approximately 45 thousand in terms of conversion.

Lunar Exploration Edition can’t drive on the moon, despite what the name suggests. But then again, the BMW C1 Family Friend (yes, it really existed) wasn’t family-friendly either. You can recognize the Lunar Exploration Edition by its “gorgeous” wheels, carbon fiber embellishments and luxurious interior. The silver color is also brand new!



The interior also makes it clear where they got their inspiration from.

Under the hood is a 3.0 turbo engine (from Wuling, you know), which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is good for 280 hp. and 420 Nm, not very impressive figures for this type of engine. But again, for an SUV this doesn’t really matter.

By the way, and this is not a joke, according to the Chinese, the BJ80 is better than the G-class. Some time ago, a test was conducted of the regular BJ80 against the G-Class. Given that the G-Class was more expensive and Mercedes had more time and experience, the BJ80 won the comparison test.

