Your auto insurance premium has probably gone up a bit recently, but it could always be worse. For the American motorist, premiums will increase by 21 percent in 2022. The man found this amazing and decided to investigate. He discovered that his insurance company had been secretly receiving information about his driving behavior.

The Chevrolet driver began looking for a new insurance company, but each company was charging a higher premium than before. One of the insurance companies told Dahl that the LexisNexis report was to blame. Apparently, the organization has a database of insurers, which traditionally stores data on car accidents and fines.

The database now appears to be collecting a lot more information. At the man’s request, the company shares a 258-page document with information about his car. This is documented when his Chevrolet Bolt (photo for reference) was driven within the last six months. Data from his on-board computer was transferred to the insurance company’s database.

The insurer knows all this about the motorist

The document details 640 car trips, detailing when the car started, how far it was driven, whether the car was going too fast, whether the car had to brake or turn sharply, and when the trips ended. The only things that were not recorded were where the car was going, how many passengers were in it and what color underwear he was wearing.

According to a LexisNexis spokesperson, the data is collected “to enable insurers to create more personalized coverage as one of many factors.” He told The New York Times about this. The motorist feels deceived by the insurance company: “They are sharing information that I never knew would be revealed and tampering with our insurance.”

The bad thing for a person is that he may not have a leg on which to stand. According to auto brands and data companies such as LexisNexis, the organization has permission from motorists to share data with each other. These will likely be included in the privacy statements of automobile brands. Last year, Mozilla found these claims to be the “worst product category for privacy.”