Having an adequate balance between work and personal life is increasingly important for people, since, with the advance of globalization, work options are increasingly broader and many choose to look for offers outside their country. In this sense, the human resources technology company Remote published its most recent report on the World Work-Life Balance Index, which rates the countries with the best balance between these aspects.

In this sense, the list shows an important city in South America, which is among the top ten worldwide with the best work-life balance. To do this, the report took into account factors such as payment during illness, vacation days per year, maternity leave time, among others. According to the analysis, compliance with these can guarantee the happiness, commitment and productivity of workers.

Specialists point out that a good balance between personal and work life generates better productivity in people. Photo: Euronews

The South American country with the best work-life balance

According to the company Remote, the country that offers its inhabitants the best balance between their work and personal life is Brazil, which is positioned tenth in the world ranking. The report revealed that the South American giant, which has a population of more than 216 million, has a score of 67.73 out of 100.

The study indicated that Brazil has a high status due to its generous rate of sickness and maternity benefits, which represent 100% of the salary; as well as its universal health system, which is financed by the Government and covers around 75% of the population.

Brazil is the only country in South America with the best levels of quality of personal-work life. Photo: Remote

Likewise, they point out that Brazil has a varied culture, with “colorful carnivals, lively music, diverse gastronomy and its passion for sports.” This makes the country a popular destination for tourism and meeting new people, allowing for a healthy balance between work and life.

It is important to note that Brazil registered an unemployment rate of 7.8% in 2023, the lowest recorded since 2014, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Likewise, in this same period, 1,483,98 formal jobs were created, according to its Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Brazil has good levels of labor coverage in the event of illness or pregnancy. Photo: AFP

The 10 countries in the world with the best work-life balance

New ZealandSpainFranceAustraliaDenmarkNorwayNetherlandsUnited KingdomCanadaBrazil.

Where is Peru in the ranking of balance between work and private life?

Peru, the South American nation with more than 34 million inhabitants, is the second best country in the region in offering its inhabitants a balance of personal and work life.

The Remote study indicates that Peru, which occupies thirteenth place on the world list, stands out for its vacation days, with a total of 42, as well as the percentage of salary payment due to illness, which is 100% for 15 days . However, it shows a low score in relation to the inclusion of people from the LGBTQ+ community.