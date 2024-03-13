Tarquinia, March 13, 2024 – Gabriele Clima, guest of the Pagine a Colori festival, writer and children’s illustrator, will visit Tarquinia on March 15 for a double meeting. In the morning, from 9 to 11, he will be at the Etruscan Cinema to answer questions from the children of the secondary school of the Ettore Sacconi IC, who, under the guidance of Italian literature teachers, have read some of his works in recent weeks, delving into topics from Alibel to I Promise you”; from “Rainbow Warriors” to “Flowers of Kabul”; from “The Sun Between Your Fingers” to “The Wrong Wings to Move On.”

Klima’s stories mainly deal with issues such as diversity, inclusion, racism and discrimination. In the afternoon, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., he will conduct a writing and reading workshop for teachers and children’s literature enthusiasts entitled “Writing (and Reading) for Children.” There are three goals of the seminar: to acquire skills in writing narrative text; improve reading skills through structured comparison, improving the ability to analyze literary text, including for possible work in the classroom with children; acquire practical tools for recognizing good children’s texts to provide your students with a quality bibliographic proposal.

In 2017, Klima received the Andersen Prize for the book “The Sun Between Your Fingers,” which in the same year was included in the list of the fifty best books in the world on disability according to the international IBBY selection. In 2018, he won the Minerva Prize for Literature and Civic Engagement for his book Continue the Walk. His books have been translated into more than twenty countries around the world. The Pagine a Colori festival is organized with the support of the Municipality of Tarquinia (department of culture and municipal library “Vincenzo Cardarelli”) and the UniCoop Tirreno section – members of Etruria. It is created with the support of Isam Srl and collaborates with the association for social promotion “Dandelion”, IISS “Vincenzo Cardarelli” of Tarquini, the Tarquini Youth Center and the Tarquiniense Society of Art and History.

